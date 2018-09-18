SatADSL and Marlink partner to expand coverage

SatADSL, a provider of professional VSAT services via satellite, and Marlink Group (Marlink) have announced a new partnership which will grow both companies’ offerings worldwide.

Under the agreement, SatADSL will be able to link directly to Marlink’s Newtec Dialog(r) platform to provide high-bandwidth C- and Ku-band VSAT services across its coverage footprint. This will give SatADSL a global presence for the first time.

Marlink, the world’s leading provider of end-to-end managed connectivity and IT solutions, will utilize SatADSL’s Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP) to extend voucher-based and congestion-based services to customers, expanding its technology-leading portfolio of business-critical solutions.

“We are very pleased to be entering into this partnership with SatADSL which will allow us to further build on our smart connectivity strategy and existing value proposition,” says Olivier Gommes, director of technology and innovation at Marlink. “The capabilities of the C-SDP will be offered as an add-on to our customers, helping them to manage their connectivity solutions more efficiently.”

SatADSL’s C-SDP provides a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, supporting operators in delivering a full range of satellite-based connectivity services without investing in physical infrastructure.

“By securing this partnership and combining our C-SDP with Marlink’s expertise, we will be able to provide our breadth of services worldwide for the first time,” says Michel Dothey, CCO and co-founder of SatADSL. “This will open up our services to new markets, helping to bridge the digital divide by providing cost-effective satellite solutions in areas currently underserved by terrestrial networks.”