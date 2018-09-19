In many cases premature ejaculation resolves on its own over time without the need for medical treatment. Practicing relaxation techniques or using distraction methods may help you delay ejaculation. For some men, stopping or cutting down on the use of alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs may improve their ability to control ejaculation. Some people are asking how to order cialis online? Ok! Here it goes - simply follow this link and get your answer. Among many suggested online pharmacies in online south africa to order cialis online south africa is my favourite. Try it out and know that ordering cialis online is simple. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life.Ethical promotion helps to ensure that healthcare professionals have access to information they need, that patients have access to the medicines they need and that medicines are prescribed and used in a manner that provides the maximum healthcare benefit to patients. Checking of online drugstore in philippines is the cheapest way to find out how to buy synthroid in philippines cheap. If you buy generic version of synthroid its cost is often cheap. The pharmaceutical industry has an obligation and responsibility to provide accurate information and education about its products to healthcare professionals in order to establish a clear understanding of the appropriate use of prescription medicines. Whilst searching information of where to buy naltrexone low dose simply hop on to this.

MTN invites participation in TADHack

Sep 19, 2018

MTN is inviting enthusiastic problem-solvers to register to participate in the Telecom Application Developer Hackathon (TADHack) challenge, which will take place from 13 to 14 October 2018 at MTN head office in Johannesburg.

“As the host of TADHack Johannesburg, MTN is proud to host some of South Africa’s most promising creative talent in South Africa. The inaugural TADHack Johannesburg was held in 2016, in which over 100 participants participated, and this year’s event is expected to have a larger turnout due to an increase in public interest,” says Yusuf Kaka, GM: digital innovation at MTN.

The winner of this year’s TADHack will walk away with $1000 in prize money and participants can enter as a team or individuals.

TADHack Johannesburg forms part of TADHack Global, which will run across 20 to 30 cities around the world on 13 and 14 October 2018.

“The essence of the challenge is about bringing people together over a weekend to collaborate on solving real-world problems,” Kaka says.

TADHack Johannesburg is open to everyone – from web developers, coders, to non-coders (students, graphic designers, interface designers, project managers, product managers, IT managers, and other interested individuals).

Past hackathons brought up impressive ideas and solutions in various tech spaces, including programmable telecoms (voice, video, messaging), internet of things (IoT), cloud computing and robotics. This year we hope to add more exponential technologies into the mix including AI, blockchain and VR.

Over the years, most of collaborations at TADHack Global were software-related, but occasionally participants have come up with hardware hacks, the most noteworthy of which was a dancing robot.

“The biggest takeout from TADHack Johannesburg 2016 was that the South African developer community is well versed in the latest technologies and leading the way to a brighter digital world for ordinary South Africans by applying these to real-world challenges,” Kaka says.

“This indicates that we don’t always have to import ideas from other countries. We have the ability to produce local ideas that can be monetised and exported internationally. Since the challenge is global, South African participants will receive global exposure, which could help them break into international markets,” he adds.

The overall winner of TADHack Johannesburg 2016 was the Mobi Moola app, which aimed to assist cellphone users to pay for public transport using airtime instead of cash.