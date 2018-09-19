In many cases premature ejaculation resolves on its own over time without the need for medical treatment. Practicing relaxation techniques or using distraction methods may help you delay ejaculation. For some men, stopping or cutting down on the use of alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs may improve their ability to control ejaculation. Some people are asking how to order stendra online? Ok! Here it goes - simply follow this link and get your answer. Among many suggested places in online south africa to order stendra online south africa without rx is my favourite. Try it out and know that ordering stendra online is simple. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life.Ethical promotion helps to ensure that healthcare professionals have access to information they need, that patients have access to the medicines they need and that medicines are prescribed and used in a manner that provides the maximum healthcare benefit to patients. Visiting website of online pharmacy in malaysia is the best way to find out how to buy viagra in malaysia cheap. If you buy generic version of viagra its cost is often less. The pharmaceutical industry has an obligation and responsibility to provide accurate information and education about its products to healthcare professionals in order to establish a clear understanding of the appropriate use of prescription medicines. Whilst searching information of buying generic naltrexone simply go to this website.

Taxify boosts driver safety

Sep 19, 2018

Ride-hailing company Taxify has boosted driver safety, with drivers now able to connect quickly and easily to private security response teams, emergency medical services and roadside assistance in the event of any medical or security emergencies.

The new safety feature comes about through an expansion of Taxify’s existing partnership with Namola in South Africa.

The initial partnership, announced in April 2018 and designed to alleviate some of the risks faced by Taxify drivers, saw the integration of an emergency SOS button into the Taxify driver app that shared drivers’ name, cellphone number, GPS coordinates, and vehicle details with Namola’s 24/7 Response Centre, when activated.

The integration, which has been rolled out to all Taxify drivers in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth, has now been upgraded so that drivers can access rapid deployment of private security and emergency services. This is in addition to the initial capability of connecting with police, ambulance, and fire services.

“The safety of drivers and riders is our foremost priority and a responsibility that Taxify takes very seriously,” says Gareth Taylor, country manager for Taxify in South Africa. “The enhanced partnership with Namola will allow Taxify drivers to access fast deployment of the most appropriate emergency response should they find themselves in danger.”

The new feature expands Taxify’s growing portfolio of driver safety initiatives, which include safety summits, monthly round table engagements with drivers, weekly safety updates, rider verification, awareness of safety hot-spots, and hijack prevention training.

Taylor noted that Taxify secured the expanded partnership with Namola after drivers using its platform asked for an improved level of additional support when and if they were involved in any security incidents.

“The emergency SOS button is easily and quickly accessible to all drivers using the Taxify driver app. When drivers press the button, Namola guarantees a call-back within 90 seconds, allowing the driver to access immediate private security response support if it is appropriate,” continues Taylor.

“Namola’s Response Centre also alerts the Taxify high priority response team of any incidents and can liaise with the South African Police Service or other emergency services to send additional help to drivers that need it.”

The Response Centre also advises drivers how to respond and behave until the authorities arrive, helping them stay calm and take positive steps to stay safe if they are in a threatening situation.