Ericsson wins 5G Enabler of the Year award

Ericsson has been named 5G Enabler of the Year at the Telecoms World Middle East 2018 that took place in Dubai last week.

The award is based on Ericsson’s position as a consolidated technology leader driving 5G innovation regionally and globally. Ericsson’s network technology enables evolution from 4G to full 5G deployment through natural, step-wise implementation that balances investments, revenue streams and competitiveness while minimising risk.

Ericsson’s investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people. Its expanded 5G portfolio and current radio system deployments are now set to ensure that 5G is a smooth network evolution through manageable steps, based on well-designed components of multiple technologies.

Ericsson and its partners have been working with 5G technology for several years in the labs, and carried out advanced field trials of these technologies in the last two years. The company also signed first 5G commercial deals. Ericsson is also pioneering the advancement of LTE for existing spectrum in combination with new radio access technologies that primarily target new spectrum to enable 5G wireless access.

These and other 5G developments were part of the discussion on at Telecoms World ME.