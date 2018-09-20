Imagine a better world with robots and win

Epson has opened the floor to local higher education institutes, universities and research facilities, calling for submissions for innovative concepts and ideas that demonstrate how the Epson T series robots can be used in an innovative way.

Entrants can win up to the three robots from the Epson T series / VT series for their school, company or institution to support the automation of their project.

“Industry 4.0 is a reality, and Epson, a global market leader in SCARA robots and provider of automation solutions since 1980, is ready to lead the change,” says Volker Spanier, head of robotics solutions at Epson EMEA. “As automation continues to expand, many new and innovative applications for robots are in development.

“Revolutionising industry and other sectors, they have the potential to radically improve the quality of our working lives. This competition is designed to nurture and inspire the next generation of technologists.”

The number of industrial robots deployed worldwide is expected to increase to around 2,6-million units by 2019. Across Central and Eastern Europe especially, robot adoption is set to grow by up to 20% year-on-year over the next two years, the highest growth rate globally after China.

This growth places robotics at the centre of the future of manufacturing, healthcare, and a variety of other key sectors, supporting efforts in training, waste reduction and the reduction of energy consumption.

Applications will be judged based on everything from the level of innovation (whether the application uses Epson robots in a new and innovative way to achieve a meaningful goal) to sustainability (use of automation to reduce waste or energy consumption, etcetera).

Applicants must submit their proposals before 15 December 2018. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to present their application in front of a panel of judges. For competition details and how to enter, go to https://www.epson.eu/robots-contest.