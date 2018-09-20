Matsei joins IFS Partner Network

Matsei Technologies & Consulting has joined the IFS Partner Network to deliver IFS business solutions to organisations in Africa’s defence, aviation, logistics, health, agriculture, mining and public-sector industries.

Based in Pretoria, Matsei Technologies & Consulting has a strong track record in delivering innovative solutions to government and private-sector clients in South Africa and selected countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The black-owned and empowered company will focus on delivering enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and service management solutions to companies in asset- and product-centric sectors in Africa.

IFS customers in Africa will benefit from the industry expertise and technical skills on offer from Matsei which has extensive experience in implementing ERP systems for complex transformational projects at larger organisations.

Resources from Matsei Technologies & Consulting will be certified through IFS Academy, the official training and certification program. They will be equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to ensure customers realise the most value from IFS Applications.

Bertus van Niekerk, chief operating officer at Matsei Technologies & Consulting, says: “We are excited by the potential to take the IFS solution to large African organisations that face an urgent need to streamline their operations and address complex asset and operational management requirements.

“IFS is a top-tier ERP, operational intelligence and asset management solution that can help the most complex organisations to achieve optimal performance.”

Mohamed Cassoojee, country manager and MD for IFS in South Africa, adds: “Matsei has an impressive track record in the South African government as well as a deep pool of experience and skills in some of the key vertical markets we are targeting for growth. Together, we are well placed to help African organisations enable business success and drive digital transformation.”