RubiBlue’s easiPol reaches 6m policies

easiPol, the insurance administration solution from RubiBlue, has officially recorded 6-million policies as of August 2018.

The web-based subscription management platform has played a pivotal role in the effective management and control of policies and subscriptions in the South African space and continues to show growth in the current economic climate.

“It is an incredible achievement to have reached six million policies with our easiPol platform,” says Chris Ogden, CEO of RubiBlue. “The platform continues to grow in reach and capability and is the only product of its kind that services this market.”

easiPol is designed to support the needs of funeral administrators, insurance underwriters and subscriber-based service administrators. It’s rich feature set minimises risk while maximising efficiency.

The secure platform prevents theft and fraud while the customisable framework assures customers of a tailored solution that fits their unique requirements.

easiPol’s functionality is crafted to make policy management, control and collection seamless and effective, giving both the industry and its customers peace of mind.

“easiPol is a simple and effective tool that reliably serves the needs of funeral administrators, insurance underwriters and a variety of subscriber-based service administrators,” says Ogden.

“It allows for these markets to effectively manage their clients and their business operations with secure administration and payment across multiple platforms within a proven business model using proven market-leading technology.”