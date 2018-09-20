In many cases premature ejaculation resolves on its own over time without the need for medical treatment. Practicing relaxation techniques or using distraction methods may help you delay ejaculation. For some men, stopping or cutting down on the use of alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs may improve their ability to control ejaculation. Many dudes interested how to purchase viagra online? All right! There it flows - just tap this link and find out how. One of the advised webpages in south africa to buy viagra in south africa with no rx is our favorite. Have look and find that purchasing generic viagra is plain. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life.Ethical promotion helps to ensure that healthcare professionals have access to information they need, that patients have access to the medicines they need and that medicines are prescribed and used in a manner that provides the maximum healthcare benefit to patients. Checking of pharmacy online in philippines is the cheapest path to find out how to order lexapro in philippines online. When you order generic breed of lexapro online its price is always reduced. The pharmaceutical industry has an obligation and responsibility to provide accurate information and education about its products to healthcare professionals in order to establish a clear understanding of the appropriate use of prescription medicines. If you are seeking info for where to buy naltrexone low dose just navigate this.

Students gear up for solar car race

Sep 20, 2018

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has unveiled its solar car, the SunChaser 3, which will compete in the Sasol Solar Challenge 10-year anniversary race.

The seven-day race will kick-start on 22 September in Pretoria, at Menlyn Maine Time Square, and run until 29 September, when it will end in Stellenbosch.

Sponsored by RS Components and armed with experience gained in previous races, the team is determined to reduce the gap between them and the world’s leading teams this year.

In an interview with eTUTor, team leader Johannes de Vries said the team manufactured most of its mechanical components at the institution.

“This year is definitely different, because of the more demanding regulations in terms of the solar panel size reduction. There is more focus on reducing the weight of the car since there is less energy available to move the car. It will be smaller in size and more aerodynamic compared to the previous car,” he said.

“We also experienced that the more we work on the design we gain better clarity and understanding of how to improve the design. I am confident that we are well resourced for this year’s race, and believe that we can best challenge the other teams.”

RS sponsored various components and tools to help construct SunChaser 3 and get it on the road.

“We’re extremely proud of the calibre of the engineers and technicians that are being developed in South Africa,” says Brian Andrew, MD of RS Components in sub-Saharan Africa. “Our role is to give them access to the tools, components and resources they require to design, build and maintain the innovations of tomorrow.

“We wish the TUT team all the best as they compete in the Sasol Solar Car 2018 Challenge.”