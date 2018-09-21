In many cases premature ejaculation resolves on its own over time without the need for medical treatment. Practicing relaxation techniques or using distraction methods may help you delay ejaculation. For some men, stopping or cutting down on the use of alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs may improve their ability to control ejaculation. Some dudes are asking how to purchase stendra online? All right! Here it flows - simply tap this link and get your answer. Among many advised places in online south africa to order stendra online south africa without rx is my favourite. Try it out and know that purchasing stendra online is plain. Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in an unsatisfactory sexual experience for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may contribute to the problem. Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction and has probably affected every man at some point in his life.Ethical promotion helps to ensure that healthcare professionals have access to information they need, that patients have access to the medicines they need and that medicines are prescribed and used in a manner that provides the maximum healthcare benefit to patients. Going to Website of online pharmacy in hong kong is the most simplified path to find out how to order levaquin in hong kong cheap. If you buy generic breed of levaquin its cost is often less. The pharmaceutical industry has an obligation and responsibility to provide accurate information and education about its products to healthcare professionals in order to establish a clear understanding of the appropriate use of prescription medicines. Whilst seeking information for how to buy low dose naltrexone simply go to this webpage.

Avoid penalties, submit tax returns

Sep 21, 2018

The closing date for tax return submissions is fast approaching. With 31 October a mere six weeks away, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) is urging companies and individuals with outstanding tax returns to comply.

Stefani du Preez, director of Innovative Accounting Solutions, a subsidiary of the Innovative Solutions Group, says non-compliance can translate into significant Administrative Penalties (Admin Penalties).

“Levied under Section 210 of the Tax Administration Act, these penalties are dependent on the taxpayer’s taxable income.

“Failing to submit tax returns is an expensive risk that South African organisations cannot afford to take. Administrative non-compliance penalties include fixed amount penalties as well as percentage-based penalties.

“These penalties can range from anything between R250 and R16 000 a month for every month that the company or individual is non-compliant,” she notes.

Another concern is that if any tax amount is outstanding, or in dispute, SARS will not issue a tax clearance certificate, without which business owners are unable to submit tenders.

Du Preez says that regardless of whether companies agree or disagree with the admin penalty, it is advisable that they submit the outstanding return to stop further admin penalties.

“We have noticed that SARS has become more threatening on matters of non-compliance and some practitioners have cited day-late payments being hit with an automatic 10% penalty fee.”

With companies under constant pressure to reduce costs, streamline operations and increase sales, simplifying and standardising finance, taxation and accounting processes is critical.

Du Preez says by outsourcing the financial and accounting functions, companies can free up their management teams to focus on growing their businesses and not be caught up in a quagmire of administrative requirements.