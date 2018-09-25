Cyber-attacks seen as the new normal in SA

Most South Africans (87%) now accept that data breaches and hacks are the new normal and will likely happen to everyone.

And, according to a recent survey in South Africa conducted by Mastercard, 70% of people believe there is not much they can do to protect their personal and financial information from being stolen.

Mastercard released the South African findings of its online survey, which measured consumer attitudes and feelings toward cybersecurity, at its Mastercard Connecting Tomorrow Forum in Barcelona where the need to strike a balance between security and convenience was highlighted as critical in driving the adoption of digital payments.

With more than 54% of South Africa’s population online, people need the tools to become more cybersecure

“Being a smart consumer extends beyond knowing how to save and spend money – it requires practicing good security habits in today’s online world,” says Mark Elliott, division president of Mastercard, Southern Africa. “Since many attacks are opportunistic and take advantage of known vulnerabilities or poor cybersecurity practices, South Africans need to know they aren’t powerless.

“There are some simple things people can do that don’t require a lot of time, yet will make them and their information more secure online.”

For many consumers, taking the time to secure their information online is seen as an inconvenience. In fact, of South Africans who find it inconvenient, many say it is a bigger hassle than sitting in traffic (42%), dieting (34%), performing household chores (33%) or doing taxes (31%).

The good news is that nearly all South Africans (95%) want to know how to protect their personal and financial information. People are willing to make interesting sacrifices to keep their accounts and information safe.

* About half (49%) of South Africans would give up social media to ensure their data security.

* More than half (56%) would be willing to give up 15 minutes of their day.

* More than one in four people (27%) would give up coffee.

* Nearly one in10 South Africans would give up their dream job (7%).