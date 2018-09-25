Seacom acquires SAI in KwaZulu-Natal

Seacom has completed the 100% acquisition of the SME-focused Internet service provider, SAI, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Following the launch of Seacom Business in 2015 to directly serve Africa’s data-using business customers, the acquisition supports Seacom’s plans to deliver onnectivity and cloud services to business customers along the South African east coast.

SAI will be rebranded as the Seacom KwaZulu-Natal office and will lead Seacom’s expansion in the KwaZulu-Natal market for fibre Internet access to business-customer premises.

SAI has a long history of providing telecommunications solutions, including high-performance Internet access, voice, hosting solutions, security and data protection.

“This acquisition allows us to leverage SAI’s expertise, reputation and local market knowledge, effectively speeding up our regional growth plans in KwaZulu-Natal” says Byron Clatterbuck, CEO of Seacom.

Suveer Ramdhani, chief development officer at Seacom, adds: “Our strategy to grow through customer and market diversification is bearing fruit. The SAI acquisition represents another successful step in our transformation journey.”

Des Ramsay, MD of SAI, comments: “SAI customers and staff will benefit significantly from the resources Seacom has to offer. With a connection directly into the heart of the African Internet, user experience will be unsurpassed and Seacom’s presence in KZN accelerated.”

The Seacom Business division offers connectivity and cloud services in South African metros, with fibre Internet access options ranging from 25Mbps up to 1Gbps.