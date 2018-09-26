SACS links Africa, South America

The South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) is on-stream and open for commercial traffic.

The first and fastest link between Africa and the Americas offers lower latency and will provide a more direct routing for internet traffic in the southern hemisphere.

The Angola Cables-owned SACS has been manufactured and powered by NEC and is one of the most advanced submarine telecommunications systems to go into commercial operation connecting Angola (Africa) and Brazil (South America).

Data transfer speeds will be greatly improved (five times faster than existing cable routings), reducing latency from Fortaleza (Brazil) to Luanda (Angola) from 350ms to 63ms. Luanda will also connect to London and Miami with approximately 128 milliseconds latency.

These two major content hubs, will position Angola as a strategic point to serve the transatlantic region with low latency and resilient connections.

Given the onward connections to the recently completed Monet Cable and the West Africa Cable System (WACS), SACS will also offer reduced latency between Miami (USA) and Cape Town (South Africa) from 338ms to 163ms.

SACS offers a high quality of service and improved latency of up to 60% over current routing options. The cable will also contribute to reductions in data traffic costs between South America and Africa, offering savings to operators that in turn, could be passed onto end-users and customers.

António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables, says it’s estimated that direct communications between Africa and the Americas will generate multiple advantages worldwide for Internet service providers (ISPs), cloud service providers (CSPs) and over-the-top (OTT) content providers using the connections.

“Our ambition is to transport South American and Asian data packets via our African hub using SACS, and together with Monet and the WACS, provide a more efficient direct connectivity option between North, Central and South America on to Africa, Europe and Asia,” Nunes says.

“By developing and connecting ecosystems that allows for local IP traffic to be exchanged locally and regionally, the efficiency of networks that are serving the southern hemisphere can be vastly improved. As these developments progress they will have considerable impact for the future growth and configuration of the global Internet.”

SACS is 100% owned and managed by Angola Cables has been designed with 100Gbps coherent WDM technology on an end-to-end solution. With four fibre pairs, it offers a total design capacity of 40Tbps between Fortaleza in Brazil and Luanda in Angola.