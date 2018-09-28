Appeals court rules for Net1

The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled favour of Net1 in its debit order case.

The court denied the application from the South African Social Services Agency (SASSA) and the Black Sash for leave to appeal the May 2017 High Court declaratory order.

This order was sought by Net1 on whether the Social Assistance Act of 2004 and Regulations promulgated in terms thereof restricts social grant recipients in their operation of their bank’s accounts.

The May 2017 declaratory order clarified that recipients may continue to initiate debit order instructions with any service provider, including Net1 and its subsidiaries, against their bank accounts for the payment of goods and services.

In accordance with industry practice, recipients may also query and request the reversal of disputed debits.

SASSA, its CEO and the Minister of Social Development were ordered to pay the costs of the application.

“We welcome this order as it once again reaffirms that grant recipients may continue to exercise their rights to choose any bank account to receive their grants, and to transact freely with any service provider utilizing the full functionality of their bank accounts, including our EasyPay Everywhere account,” says Herman Kotzé, CEO of Net1.