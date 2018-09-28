Comstor offers SolarWinds to SA resellers

Comstor Southern Africa is giving its customers access to the full range of end-to-end IT infrastructure management software solutions from SolarWinds.

SolarWinds dramatically simplifies the process of IT infrastructure management by providing tools that are easy to use, cost effective, and as a result of being developed by IT administrators, specifically address the frustrations facing IT departments today. The full suite of products extends software solutions for network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesks and the cloud.

“Throughout Africa IT departments are faced with massive skills shortages, making it near impossible for companies to effectively manage their infrastructure without the help of software tools. But that said, many of these tools are expensive, difficult to implement and don’t actually address the real-world challenges administrators are faced with,” states James Ndegwa, business and architecture lead manager at Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Working with SolarWinds throughout several countries in Southern Africa we have seen first-hand the impact the software can have, by better managing the infrastructure demands of customers. By extending our distribution agreement into South Africa we are looking forward to extending these benefits to local customers.”

SolarWinds’ follows a unique model in that it offers a number of tools on a free trial – try before you buy basis, where resellers can deploy the solution for a customer and prove its worth. In addition, the software is able to scale from a small business environment right through to a large enterprise.

With SolarWinds IT is able to monitor and manage the performance of an IT environment whether it is on-premise, in the cloud, a combination of both (hybrid model) or for dispersed clouds. By continuous engagement with IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals and managed service providers (MSPs) through its THWACK online community, SolarWinds performs continual development into its solutions by better understanding the modern challenges facing administrators of high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures.

Some key applications for Comstor customers looking to deploy SolarWinds for their clients include: the ability to discover, map and monitor a network with Deep Packet Analysis; monitor Exchange and Active Directory health with Server and Application Monitor; identify in app issues faster; quickly find and fix hardware, OS and VM problems; detect and respond to security threats with Log & Event Manager; track application issues to the source; monitor your Cisco ASA environment with NCM and NPM.

According to Ndegwa, a perfect example of a SolarWinds solution fit for purpose for the local market is its Incident Management Software. With this solution a customer can simplify incident management by making use of the SolarWinds Web Help Desk, providing end to end management from service request creation, assignment, tracking and resolution. All of which are geared to simplify and automate tasks saving time and manual efforts for IT teams.

“As a value-added distributor for SolarWinds, our resellers will also be able to tap into a host of additional services on offer from Comstor, inclusive of pre- and post-sales technical support and professional services, all the while leveraging our existing knowledge of the solutions,” ends Ndegwa.