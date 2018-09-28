FNB wins for strongest reputation

For the third consecutive year, FNB has claimed the title of strongest reputation in the 2018 RepTrak Pulse Survey.

Conducted by the Reputation Institute (RI), the survey provides a specialised measurement of how stakeholders, including the public, investors and employees, perceive major brands.

The survey measures key pillars that are essential for brands to gain the support and trust of consumers, and these include: Products and Services, Governance, Workplace, Citizenship, Leadership, Innovation and Performance.

FNB performed better than the industry average in all dimensions measured, with a significant industry lead in Innovation. The survey also acknowledged the bank for being seen to be communicating more often than its competitors.

“The accolade highlights the strides we continue to make to become a trusted money manager,” says Virginia Magapatona, FNB corporate affairs executive. “At the heart of this evolution is our investment in big data and artificial intelligence capabilities to enable ease of access to banking services.

“We firmly embrace the challenge of being held to a higher standard and through innovation, we believe that we are better equipped to service our customers’ range of needs.”

Over the years, FNB has launched services like its eWallet eXtra mobile bank account, introduced functionality to open a personal or business bank account with a selfie on the FNB App, and also developed a mini-ATM which accepts biometric authentication.

“Our customer-centric digital execution is primarily enabled by our big data capabilities and we are proud to be able to provide useful services to both individuals and business customers,” Magapatona says. “In addition, we also believe that active involvement in society is a contributor to becoming a trusted brand and partner by our stakeholders.

“To this end, we have formed partnerships with institutions such as the Department of Home Affairs to process ID cards and passports at our branches. We also provide SMEs a platform to register their businesses with the CIPC and help with capacity building across municipalities through targeted interventions.”