Job losses loom as Liquid Telecom restructures

Liquid Telecom plans to retrench about 50 employees as it undergoes a major restructuring exercise.

The company will implement a digitally-enhanced operating model which will see a number of tasks automated.

The structural changes made possible by digital technologies will result in a reduction of its full-time employees, according to the company.

Staff were told about the structural changes this morning (1 October).

In a statement, Liquid Telecom says it will consult with staff as the restructuring gets underway, and will make staff support its main priority.