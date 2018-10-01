Tests positive for TB vaccine

A new tuberculosis (TB) vaccine could potentially prevent active pulmonary TV in HIV-negative adults.

The New England Journal of Medicine has published the primary results of an ongoing phase IIb clinical trial testing the candidate tuberculosis vaccine M72/AS01E.

The analysis shows that M72/AS01E significantly reduced the incidence of pulmonary tuberculosis disease in HIV-negative adults who were already infected with latent TB at the time of vaccination.

The results demonstrate an overall vaccine efficacy of 54%, with varied response rates observed in different demographic sub-groups. The candidate vaccine had an acceptable safety and reactogenicity profile.

The South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI) and the Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa (CIDRI-Africa), tuberculosis research groups based in the Institute of Infectious Disease & Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town, are two of 11 sites in Kenya, South Africa and Zambia where the study is conducted. The study is sponsored by the global healthcare company GSK, and conducted in partnership with Aeras, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing vaccines against tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is the leading cause of death through infectious disease worldwide and represents a significant public health threat with 1,6-million attributed deaths in 2016 globally. I

n South Africa, the estimated incidence of tuberculosis is 781 per 100 000 of the population.

The World Health Organization estimates that one-quarter of the global population has latent tuberculosis, with increasing prevalence of multi-drug resistant strains. Currently, there is no available tuberculosis vaccine with proven, consistent efficacy in adult populations.

“These results are a major advance for TB vaccine development, showing for the first time that a protein subunit vaccine can prevent progression to active TB disease in people who are already infected with latent TB at the time of vaccination,” says Professor Mark Hatherill.

“We are thrilled that a new generation TB vaccine candidate can prevent progression to active TB disease. This study lays the foundation for the next step, which is to determine what this protective immune response looks like so that we can improve TB vaccines even further,” says associate Professor Thomas Scriba.

Professor Robert Wilkinson of CIDRI-Africa, Imperial College and the Francis Crick Institute London, comments: “We are pleased to have had a large part in the conduct and analysis of this study. The results are intriguing and, overall, highly encouraging.

“A major task now will be to analyse samples collected from the trial to look for clues how we might do even better. Our previous experience and the combination of Crick and the Wellcome Centre in Cape Town uniquely positions us to play a significant role in this effort, at the same time as contributing to the development of scientific careers in Africa.”

The study assesses the safety and efficacy of M72/AS01E, in adults with latent tuberculosis infection, against development of pulmonary tuberculosis disease. The ongoing trial is conducted in tuberculosis-endemic regions in Kenya, South Africa and Zambia and involves 3,573 HIV-negative adults. For this analysis, participants who received two doses of either M72/AS01E or placebo 30 days apart have been followed for at least 2 years to detect evidence of pulmonary tuberculosis disease.

Ten participants who received the vaccine developed active pulmonary tuberculosis compared to 22 participants in the placebo group.

The study is still ongoing and a final analysis including all efficacy, safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity data will be performed in 2019 after all participants have completed three years of follow up.