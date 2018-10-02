Datatec expects higher earnings

Datatec has issued a trading statement, alerting shareholders to substantially higher earnings for the first half of the 2019 financial year.

During the first six months of 2019, ended 31 August 2018, the group achieved solid operational performance across all divisions, with the reshaping of Westcon International and central cost reductions proceeding according to plan.

Datatec now expects that for all earnings per share metrics for the six-month period will be more than 20% higher than the reported earnings for the previous year, which included the results of the Westcon Americas business and Logicalis SMC which were disposed of at the start of the second half of FY18, as well as being notably improved on a continuing basis.

The underlying earnings per share is expected to be between 3 and 4 US cents, which is 1.6 to 2.6 US cents, more than 100%, higher than the corresponding period last year.

Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 0.5 and 1 US cents, compared to a loss per share last year.

Earnings per share is expected to be between 0.5 and 1 US cents as opposed to a loss per share previously.

The group expects to release its interim results the first half of 2019 on 18 October 2018.