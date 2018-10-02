Send bitcoin cash with SA fintech

South African fintech Centbee has announced the beta launch of a bitcoin cash wallet that makes it easy to send bitcoin cash to friends.

The app has been in alpha testing for several months and users confirm its most useful feature is the ability to send bitcoin cash to friends by simply selecting from their phone’s contacts list.

In alpha, users used Testnet coins (demo money) to try out the app and its features. In beta, users can transact using real bitcoin cash (BCH).

Angus Brown, co-CEO of Centbee, comments: “We incorporated much of the feedback from user testing into the beta version of our wallet and are extremely confident of the final product. Centbee wallet is the easiest way to send money and consumers will immediately see the benefits of this fast, cheap and easy way to pay.

“Cryptocurrency as a form of payment costs a fraction of what users would pay using their bank accounts, especially for cross-border payments. This is the future of money.”

The Centbee wallet provides access to Bitcoin cash (BCH) which is an upgraded version of bitcoin (BTC), the legacy cryptocurrency. Bitcoin cash offers reliable, fast and inexpensive cryptocurrency transactions.

Lorien Gamaroff, co-CEO of Centbee, says: “Our key focus in designing the app was to make sending Bitcoin cash to friends as simple as possible. In just a few taps, users can send Bitcoin cash to anyone, anywhere at the lowest possible cost. Bitcoin cash will be adopted globally as the best way to pay, especially in Africa and other developing markets.”

The Centbee wallet is available in the Google Play Store and the App Store.