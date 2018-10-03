Cell C extends ShoutOut promo

Cell C has extended its ShoutOut social bundle promotion until the end of January 2019.

“Customers have really seen the value in our ShoutOut bundles. With the holiday season coming up, we have decided to extend the promotion to ensure that customers are kept connected on the most popular social services at great value for money,” says Cell C chief commercial officer, Junaid Munshi.

Customers can get 1 200Mb to use on both WhatsApp and Facebook for only R17, valid for 30 days, with ShoutOut R17.

ShoutOut R4 provides customers an inexpensive daily option to access WhatsApp and Facebook. The bundle is valid for 24-hours and gives customers 80Mb to access Facebook and WhatsApp.

The top-of-the-range bundle gives customers 4GB of WhatsApp and Facebook access at R49, valid for 30 days – a true always-on experience.

“These are still some of the best value for money bundles in the market. Simply switch to Cell C to get this incredible value and enjoy an always-on experience at prices that suit every pocket,” says Munshi.