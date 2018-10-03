Erase data across every IT asset

Xperien has partnered with Blancco, a global provider for secure data erasure solutions, to help customers erase data securely across every IT asset, creating a 100% tamper-proof audit trail to ensure total compliance.

Each erasure is verified and certified, resulting in a tamper-proof Certificate of Erasure to prove compliance with local, national and global data protection regulations. Blancco’s data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 18 governing bodies around the world.

Xperien business development manager Francois Engelbrecht says no other security firm can boast this level of compliance with the most rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

“As a specialist in data erasure and diagnostics, Blancco focuses on aspects of data compliance and cybersecurity that companies of all sizes need to take into consideration. Blancco provides thousands of businesses with an absolute line of defence against costly security breaches, as well as verification of regulatory compliance through a 100% tamper-proof audit trail,” he explains.

Unlike other solutions on the market, Blancco data erasure software provides complete sanitisation by overwriting data onto all sectors of the device. Many overwriting programs cannot access the entire drive, including hidden/locked areas such as the Host Protected Area (HPA), Device Configuration Overlay (DCO) and remapped sectors, often leaving data intact.

He says there are many things to consider when selecting the right data erasure solution for your business. “This includes the type of drive or device you need to erase, auditor demands, internal security policies and data protection regulations.”

Businesses can now ensure their sensitive data has been permanently erased from servers, laptops, desktops and drives with the most certified disk erasure software solution on the market.

Blancco validates the successful erasure of all data with auditable reporting, allowing business to prove compliance with even the most rigorous regulatory requirements.

“Through our certified data erasure process, organisations now have a secure method to erase data on storage devices – regardless of underlying technology – in a cost-effective, secure and eco-friendly manner,” Engelbrecht adds.