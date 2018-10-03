Oracle names new VP: sub-Saharan Africa

Oracle has announced the appointment of Andrew Sordam as vice-president for sub-Saharan Africa with immediate effect.

Sordam takes over from Cherian Varghese who has been named as the regional MD and vice-president for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Asian Growing Economies at Oracle, based in Singapore.

Sordam takes on his new role after over 20 years at Oracle in various leadership roles, most recently that of vice-president for Oracle’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) business across EMEA.

“Oracle is serious about Africa and having a vice-president based on the continent, heading African operations demonstrates our continued commitment to the continent, partners and our customers,” says Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Oracle senior vice-president for technology: Middle East and Africa (MEA).

“Oracle has been present in Africa for the last 30 years and has been investing into the continent aggressively for the last ten years thereof. I am eager to be a part of the Oracle Africa team, watching them transform the face of business on the continent, as they drive digital transformation success for our customers across the region,” says Sordam.

“We believe that Andrew will enable us to bolster our African footprint; helping lead the Oracle business and our continental focus forward, further developing critical relationships and partnerships across the Oracle eco-system,” says Corine Mbiaketcha Nana, MD of the Kenya hub covering east, central and west Africa at Oracle.

Oracle operates 13 dedicated offices across Africa; these include two each in Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa and single offices in Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mauritius and Senegal.