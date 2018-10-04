ISPA slams new call termination rates

The industry silence around the new call termination rates announced by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) indicates that they are still anti-competitive.

This is according to Dominic Cull, regulatory advisor to the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA). “ICASA’s review of the 2014 Call Termination Regulations has been greeted with silence by the incumbent mobile networks, which is telling as this is an anti-competitive rate regime that favours large operators.”

ISPA’s core objection to the new rates is that they will remove any advantage given to smaller fixed line service providers to compete with dominant incumbent Telkom while the differential between the fixed and mobile termination rates means that these smaller operators are effectively required to subsidise the mobile networks.

Cull points out that the incumbent operators were vocal when it came to the previous termination rate cuts, predicting catastrophic consequences as a result of revenue declines. Now, however, their public silence on the latest set of termination rates indicates that they are at ease with ICASA intervening in the telecoms market in a manner which benefits established players.

“Where in the world do we find a regulator that takes more than 36 months to complete a notionally pro-competitive intervention and come up with a regime which has obvious anti-competitive consequences?” asks Cull.

The final 2018 Call Termination Regulations were gazetted on 28 September 2018 and revise wholesale voice call termination rates as follows:

For operators with more than a 20% share of total minutes terminated in the wholesale voice market, a glide path period:

* Where a charge for terminating a call at a fixed location would be 0.09c from October 2018 to September 2019; 0.07c for the period October 2019 to September 2020; and 0.06c from October 2020 onwards; and

* Where a charge for terminating a call at a mobile location would be 0.12c from October 2018 to September 2019; 0.10c for the period October 2019 to September 2020; and 0.09c from October 2020 onwards.

For operators with 20% or less share of total minutes terminated in the wholesale voice market, a glide path period:

* Where a charge for terminating a call at a mobile location would be 0.18c from October 2018 to September 2019; 0.16c for the period October 2019 to September 2020; and 0.13c from October 2020 onwards; and

* Where a charge for terminating a call at a fixed location would be 0.10c from October 2018 to September 2019; 0.08c for the period October 2019 to September 2020; 0.06c from October 2020 onwards.

ISPA says that ICASA’s decision to eliminate asymmetric rates which favour smaller operators directly contradicts its own position that its interventions to date in this market had failed to facilitate greater competition.

ISPA argued in its submission to ICASA that this failure, in fact, justified more aggressive asymmetry.

“We will examine with interest the reasons set out by the regulator for taking a different approach (although we note that no reasons document has been published). ICASA claims that this intervention will lower the cost to communicate, but we see its recent actions and inactions as having the opposite effect,” says Cull.

He adds that this is just one example of ICASA’s ineffectiveness in promoting competition in the voice market and cites other examples including:

* ICASA’s decision to exempt calls originating outside of South Africa from regulated call termination rates, which has seen these rates increase to as high as R3.30 ex VAT per minute.

* ICASA’s failure to intervene in the call origination market, which has meant the failure of carrier pre-selection and additional costs for consumers calling toll-free numbers such as Life Line or Child Line.

* ICASA’s failure to finalise a framework for porting non-geographic numbers such as 0800 and 0860 numbers, strengthening the dominance of Telkom.