Massive spending growth for servers

International Data Corporation’s (IDC) EMEA Server Tracker shows that in the second quarter of 2018, the EMEA server market reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase in vendor revenues of 29% to $4,1-billion, with a YoY decline of 3,7% in units shipped to 515 000.

From a euro standpoint, 2Q18 EMEA server revenues increased 18,7% YoY to €3,4-billion.

HPE was the top vendor, with 28,4% market share, followed by Dell EMC with a 22,4% share.

Reviewing the quarter at a product level, standard rack optimised grew 29% YoY, led by a strong performance in the UK and Germany.

Standard multinode shipments grew 251,4% YoY, driven largely by the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Custom multinode revenues remained strong, increasing 87,3% YoY.

Higher average selling prices across standard and custom servers have driven improved revenues over the quarter. Large systems also performed well, with shipments increasing 48,6% YoY due to major refreshes in Denmark, Italy, France, and Germany.

“The second quarter of 2018 saw the first shipments of EPYC processors in Western Europe. Expectations are that these processors will align more closely to Moore’s Law, a factor that will only drive faster adoption in the future,” says Eckhardt Fischer, senior research analyst at IDC Western Europe.

“ODM growth has been driven by datacenter buildout of several hyperscale public cloud providers — AWS, Microsoft, Google — in Western Europe. This growth has slowed down somewhat in recent quarters,” says Kamil Gregor, senior research analyst at IDC Western Europe. “France is the major exception, with both AWS and Microsoft opening new datacenters around Paris and Marseille.

“The hyperscalers now focus on diversifying the portfolio of EMEA countries with datacenter presence, which will translate into significant ODM growth in new geographies such as Austria.”