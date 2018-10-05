Musk hits back at SEC

Elon Musk is back in form on Twitter – this time poking fun at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Just want to that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!” he tweeted yesterday.

The new tweet was made days after Musk reached an agreement with the governmental body over a previous tweet that landed him in hot water.

Musk agreed to pay a $20-million fine and step down as chairman of Tesla rather than face fraud charges brought by the SEC.

The SEC agreed to allow Musk to stay on as CEO, but insisted that Tesla oversee future communications from the outspoken company founder.