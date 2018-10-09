Channel key to Nutanix growth

Kathy Gibson is at Nutanix .Next on Tour in Sandton – Nutanix, which is reporting massive growth rates in South Africa as well as around the world, is actively recruiting and skilling up its local channel operations.

Paul Ruinaard, country manager of Nutanix SA, explains that the company only goes to market with partners.

“We have built a select group of focused partners, and are busy skilling them up,” he says.

The local operation has enjoyed huge growth, growing from a staff complement of three last year to 14 today, and another three planned for the next few weeks.

One of the new staff is a dedicated channel manager, and partners are a major focus going forward.

“We have traditionally been very high-touch in our large customers,” says Ruinaard. “As the market has adopted the hyperconverged story, we recognise the need for more scale.

“So we can only reach the market through partners, and are actively recruiting now.”

Nutanix currently has two distributors, Pinnacle and First Distribution, as well the focused partners Aptronics/EOH, TCM and Datacentrix.

Ruinaard points out that the company is seeing growth coming from all over the region, with particular focus on the Cape Town and Mauritius markets.