Intel woos gamers with new chips

Intel has announced what it says is the world’s best gaming processor – the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K – adding that preorders for the new processor are now available.

The announcement was made as part of a series of new desktop processor introductions the company says will enable amazing performance and platform features to meet a range of consumer needs from gaming to content creation. New processors introduced include the first 9th Gen Intel Core processors, new Intel Core X-series processors and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor.

“Our goal is to deliver leadership performance across all computing segments and product lines,” says Anand Srivatsa, vice-president and GM, Desktop, Systems and Channel, within the Client Computing Group at Intel. “Today’s announcements underscore our ability to do exactly that, including hands-down, the world’s best processor for gaming. Whether a gamer, a creator or an expert using the most advanced workstation applications possible, Intel and our partners are focused on delivering balanced platforms with real-world leadership performance and robust capabilities that exceed their needs.”

The 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K is the world’s best processor for gaming. It brings an exceptional level of performance to the desktop product line, signified by the first Intel Core i9 brand in the mainstream desktop segment. All three of the 9th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled today (i5-9600K, i7-9700K and i9-9900K) enable fast, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency2, and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache.

9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver amazing performance, including unlocked “K” SKUs at each brand level and up to 40 platform PCIe 3.0 lanes for system expandability for gaming, creating and overclocking3. Improvements in this generation include:

• Enabling more than 220 FPS on three of the most popular global PC game titles.

• With Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 delivering up to 5.0 GHz single-core frequency, gamers can enjoy their favorite games with up to 10% more FPS across popular gaming titles compared to the previous generation, as well as up to 37% more FPS compared to a 3-year-old PC.

• Capture game play, transcode and stream while playing. With this type of megatasking, gamers can enjoy up to 11% more FPS compared to the previous generation and up to 41% more FPS compared to a 3-year-old PC.

• Video editing improved on Adobe Premiere – Up to 34% faster video editing compared to the previous generation and up to 97% faster compared to a 3-year-old PC.

• Overall system performance improved up to 15% better as compared to previous generation and up to 40% as compared to a 3-year-old PC.

• Overclock these new processors with the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel XTU), a precision tool for advanced overclocking, and take advantage of the additional thermal headroom with solder thermal interface material (STIM).

To realise the full potential of the new 9th Gen Intel Core processor, Intel is introducing the new Intel Z390 chipset. The Intel Z390 chipset includes high speed integrated USB 3.1 Gen 2 and integrated Intel Wireless-AC with support for Gigabit Wi-Fi speed. The 9th Gen Intel Core processors are also compatible with all Intel 300 Series chipset motherboards for more consumer options.

Preorders for the 9th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Z390 chipset motherboards begin today from a variety of global vendors and retailers.

Intel also announced seven (i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X and i9-9980XE) new Intel Core X-series processors for Intel’s most scalable desktop platform with a variety of core counts and I/O capabilities, as well as details on the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. Designed with high frequencies and platform features for both lightly threaded and heavily threaded workloads, these processors are designed to handle the most demanding tasks and applications. Both products are built on the Intel Mesh Architecture, which increases memory and I/O bandwidth, while decreasing latency – a critical need for the demanding workloads of creators and experts.

The new Intel Core X-series processors offer scalable options ranging from 8 to 18 cores with premium performance and platform technologies that help creators turn their imagination into reality. With up to 18 cores, 36 threads, 24.75 MB Intel Smart Cache, and up to 68 platform PCIe lanes, Intel Core X-series processor based systems enable creators to quickly and simultaneously record, encode, edit, render and transcode.

With Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 delivering up to 4.5 GHz single-core frequency, the most critical workloads can be directed to the processor’s two fastest cores, optimizing for lightly threaded performance when necessary. This means customers do not have to make a tradeoff between choosing a processor for lightly threaded or heavily threaded workloads.

Intel Core X-series processors will also enable software developers to write applications that take advantage of Intel AVX-512 instructions to accelerate compute performance for parallel workloads.

For the select, highly threaded and compute intensive applications such as architectural and industrial design and professional content creation, Intel will deliver the unlocked Intel Xeon W-3175X processor. This new 28-core Intel Xeon processor was built with real-world performance in mind for these large, intensive workloads with up to 4.3 GHz1 single-core turbo frequency, 56 threads and unlocked for those who want to push performance even higher. This platform also provides 38.5 MB Intel Smart Cache, 6-channel DDR4 memory support with up to 512 GB at 2666 MHz, and ECC and standard RAS support.

The new Intel Core X-series processors will be available in November and the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor will ship from Intel in December.