E4 signs up Khutsoane

Digitalisation expert e4 has appointed Masego Khutsoane, as its new divisional head of financial services.

Khutsoane joins e4 with a wealth of experience having held senior positions within the JSE, Absa, Woolworths Financial Services and Nedbank.

Khutsoane holds a Bachelor of Information Systems from Rhodes University, an Honours Degree in Strategic Management from the University of Johannesburg and is currently completing an MBA.

As the divisional head of financial services, Khutsoane will be responsible for leading the overall direction and performance of the financial services division and will maintain and enhance relationships with all key banking clients.

“The knowledge, expertise and experience that Masego brings to the organisation further strengthens our Financial Services function as head of a strong management team We welcome her and wish her and the team every success going forward,” says e4 chief operations officer Simon Slater.