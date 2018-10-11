Microsoft celebrates SA partners

Microsoft has announced the winners of the 2018 Partner of the Year Awards, recognising the innovators in Microsoft’s 2 000-strong partner community in South Africa.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners across 19 categories in each of the solution areas, including cloud technology, solutions for the public sector, citizenship and others. The award finalists and winners were selected based on commitment to their customers, the impact that their solution has had on the market, as well as the exemplary use of Microsoft platforms and services to power the specific solution.

A stand-out among the impressive list of winners was Mint Management Technologies, which won the coveted MD Partner of the Year.

“We are truly amazed by the outstanding submissions we received. The incredible achievements of our winners and finalists is a reminder of strength of our local partner ecosystem. Congratulations to each winner and finalist,” says Zoaib Hoosen, MD of Microsoft SA.

“In the digital era, companies have to partner in order to reduce the time and cost of going to market, increase their reach, build market share, help win new business, and increase their overall profitability, by leveraging their IP in new ways. To realise our mission of empowering every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more, we utilise our network of partners to innovate more, go to market faster, and connect with the right customers at the right time,” concludes Hoosen.

Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Management Technologies added, “It’s a great honour to be named Microsoft MD Partner of the Year. The recognition for our hard work is highly rewarding and appreciated, and we look forward to building new solutions for our customers, together.”

The Microsoft ecosystem — those who sell, service, deploy, or otherwise work with Microsoft products — supported more than 227,000 workers in 2017. The positive impact of the IT sector on the local economy is well documented, with the adoption of cloud services expected to generate nearly 112 000 new jobs in South Africa over the next six years (from 2017 to 2022) and spending on public cloud services expected to triple over the next five years, up from R4,29-billion in 2017 to R11,53-billion in 2022.

Award Winners by category:

• Managing Director – Mint Management Technologies

• Licensing Solution Provider of the Year – Dimension Data

• Business Top CSP Provider of the Year – Tarsus on Demand

• Top CSP Reseller of the Year – First Technology Group

• Business Applications CRM Partner of the Year – Mint Management Technologies

• Business Applications ERP Partner of Year – Karabina Business Technologies Solutions

• Cloud Platform of the Year – BUI

• Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year – Karabina Business Technologies Solutions

• Hybrid Platform Cloud Partner of the Year – AccTech Systems

• Industry Application Development Partner of the Year – Karabina Business Technologies Solutions

• Competency Modern Workplace – Mint Management Technologies

• Competency Software Asset Management – First Technologies

• IP Co – Sell Partner of the Year – Ascent Technology

• Consumer Distributor & Sub Disruptor of the Year – Axiz

• Retail Partner of the Year – Incredible Connection

• Intelligent Edge Device Partner of the Year – Mustek

• Best New Practice – Ascent Technology

• Partner Influenced Azure Consumption Growth – First Technology Group

• Best Go to Market Execution – Xcontent Business Solutions