Oracle, LinkedIn improve candidate and employee experience

Oracle and LinkedIn are working together to help HR professionals meet the shifting demands of the talent economy.

A series of new integrations between Oracle’s Human Capital Management Cloud (Oracle HCM Cloud) and Taleo Enterprise Edition, and LinkedIn, will help HR teams attract, engage and retain employees by growing their talent pool, improving the candidate experience, enhancing internal mobility and increasing career development opportunities.

“The world of work is rapidly changing, and this is creating new opportunities and challenges for talent leaders,” says Scott Roberts, vice-president of business development at LinkedIn. “We are excited to be working with Oracle to create better solutions to make hiring and developing talent as seamless and effective as possible.”

Technology continues to transform the global talent marketplace with the rise of automation and the shrinking shelf life of skills. To successfully manage these changes and address escalating recruitment costs and increasing employee turnover, HR teams need to swiftly evolve their strategies and technologies.

The new integrations between LinkedIn and Oracle HCM Cloud and Taleo Enterprise Edition address this need by enabling HR teams to take a holistic view of their talent’s experience, skills and career aspirations in order to achieve a meaningful alignment between each employee’s job responsibilities and an organization’s overall business objectives.

“The rapidly changing global talent market is forcing organizations across industries to rethink how they attract, engage and retain employees,” says Nagaraj Nadendla, group vice-president: product development at Oracle. “Navigating these changes is one of the biggest challenges organizations face today and requires HR teams to take a holistic view of the candidate and employee experience.

“Working closely with LinkedIn, we are uniquely placed to help HR teams meet heightened candidate and employee expectations by combining future-proofed Oracle HCM Cloud and Taleo Enterprise platforms with one of the world’s largest talent marketplaces.”

The new integrations between Oracle HCM Cloud and LinkedIn include:

• Talent Profile Import: Helps organizations enhance internal talent mobility by enabling employees to choose to import key elements of their LinkedIn profiles into their Oracle HCM Cloud Talent Profile.

• Recommended Matches and Embedded Search: Helps organizations streamline recruitment by enabling LinkedIn Recruiter seat holders to search LinkedIn members and see those that best match a job requisition or project within Oracle Recruiting Cloud and Taleo Enterprise Edition.

• Referral Recommendations: Improves the candidate experience by enabling candidates to apply for a job via Oracle Recruiting Cloud or Taleo Enterprise Edition and identify and contact (via InMail) their LinkedIn connections who can best refer them for that job.

• Recruiter System Connect: Provides a seamless and efficient recruiter experience by surfacing transactional recruiting data, from both Oracle Recruiting Cloud and Taleo Enterprise Edition, as well as LinkedIn, in LinkedIn Recruiter.

• Deeper Integration with Oracle Learning Cloud: Increases career development opportunities through access to LinkedIn Learning courses, automatic course catalog integrations, and up-to-date insight on learner engagement within Oracle Learning Cloud.

Part of Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle HCM Cloud enables HR professionals to simplify the complex in order to meet the increasing expectations of an ever-changing workforce and business environment.

By providing a complete and powerful platform that spans the entire employee life cycle, Oracle HCM Cloud helps HR professionals deliver superior employee experience, align people strategy to evolving business priorities, and cultivate a culture of continuous innovation.