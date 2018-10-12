M&B adds Samsung Pay

Mugg & Bean (M&B) has announced the launch of Samsung Pay as a payment option in their sit down, and on-the-go restaurants, nationwide.

M&B customers that are also users of the recently unveiled Samsung Pay application, may now pay their bill using a compatible Samsung Galaxy device with an enrolled card from a supporting bank.

The mobile payment service that offers users a safer and simpler payment option, can be downloaded, free from the Google Play Store, is Samsung’s solution to enable their users to process payments – almost anywhere, using both MST and NFC technology.

Jacquie Schultz, marketing executive for Mugg & Bean, says: “We are constantly looking for ways in which we can enrich the customer’s experience with the Mugg & Bean brand – whether this be through our delicious food, generous portion sizes, convenient and expansive national footprint or simpler, effective payment options.”

“Samsung Pay works almost anywhere you can swipe, insert or tap a card, so as the first country in Africa to implement this, we are hugely excited about how it’s going to transform our customers’ lives”, says Justin Hume, director of integrated mobility of Samsung South Africa. “Samsung Pay is committed to driving the mobile wallet movement in Africa, and this launch furthers Samsung’s dedication to delivering innovative services to consumers everywhere.”