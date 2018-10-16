Orange debuts IoT connectivity

Orange Business Services is accelerating the Internet of things (IoT) in enterprises with IoT Connect Anywhere, a low power wide area network (LPWA) connectivity offering based on LoRa open standard technology.

IoT Connect Anywhere provides on-premise connectivity suitable for a range of applications, including energy and fluid management, onsite tracking, geofencing, waste control, environmental metering, lighting and parking monitoring in smart cities.

IoT Connect Anywhere provides customers with scalable end-to-end connectivity between devices and a data management platform. It is affordable as it does not require any major hardware investment. It relies on the Orange Business Services’ Datavenue IoT and analytics platform.

Orange can also provide consulting and integration expertise.

LoRa is a low cost, highly power-efficient network technology, which is capable of transmitting data over a large area wirelessly, making it suitable for rugged locations, dense urban environments or multiple industrial campuses. It consumes approximately 15 times less energy than a cellular network. It is also extremely flexible and easy to deploy, requiring only small gateways fitted with antennas. LoRa also includes encryption to make sure the network is fully secured.

In addition to the security mechanisms in the LoRaWAN protocol, IoT Connect Anywhere includes secure transport between the gateway and the network and data delivery over HTTPS. This means all communications between the browser and the website are encrypted.

“To achieve its full potential, IoT requires flexible deployment and secure, seamless connectivity. As part of the Group’s strategy, IoT Connect Anywhere satisfies these requirements by removing the complexity of connecting IoT devices. It provides our customers with end-to-end connectivity, covering every step of their data journey,” explains Olivier Ondet, senior vice-president: IoT and analytics at Orange Business Services.