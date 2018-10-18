AYO aims to bid for spectrum, seeks partners

AYO Technology Solutions has welcomed the announcement by Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele and ICASA, to auction radio frequencies as well as the licensing of spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz and 2.6GHz bands early next year.

The group has also announced its intention to bid for the spectrum, and is inviting smaller black SMMEs in the ICT and telecommunications sector to partner with it in the auction for these licenses.

AYO has also announced that it is looking to partner with black ICT companies who want to form part of the consortium for the radio frequencies as well as those that want to utilise the radio frequencies for their businesses. The company says it will also enter into partnerships with existing global multinational partners for the bidding process.

Advocate Wallace Mgoqi, chairperson of AYO, says the company welcomes government’s decision for ICASA to sell spectrum for 4G services and 5G licenses in early 2019 and 2020 respectively. “For the first time, black ICT companies will have the opportunity to own such spectrum and to utilise it particularly for data purposes,” says Mgoqi.

He adds that AYO will utilise some of the capital which it has raised on its listing on the JSE in December 2017, to bid for these licenses opportunities.

AYO has recently concluded transactions with various black businesses including acquiring 51% equity in Sizwe IT and a fintech tie-up with Vunani Capital.