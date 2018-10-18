The way forward for facilities management

The facilities management sector in South Africa has hundreds – if not thousands – of multi-player service providers and contractors with diverse skills sets, expertise and resources, offering integrated, bundled and singular FM services.

This is one of the findings from the annual Servest 2018-2019 Facilities Management Market Analysis Survey: South Africa, conducted in association with specialist research firm, Knowledge Executive.

The overall FM market share attempts to validate the market size of the sector, while providing an indication of market share across 17 key service lines. The results reflect the multi-faceted scale and scope of the industry, with service providers that may be dominant in some service lines, giving way to ascendant contractors in other service areas.

The report shows that the year ahead will witness definitive growth in FM outsourcing, with many respondents to the survey indicating that they would outsource service lines, mainly in Hygiene services (44%), Cleaning (38%), Catering (28%) and Integrated Facilities Management (26%).

Forecast growth in Integrated Facilities Management shows great promise, with a predicted increase of 36,89% in the next 12 months.

Data for the survey was obtained via quantitative interviews with 213 FM end-users and clients representing 12 vertical industries over an eight-week period, between May and June 2018.