Commvault, HPE partner on cloud backup

Commvault has announced full integration between Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery Software and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) StoreOnce systems, including integration with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst.

The joint solution allows Commvault to manage the full lifecycle of data management operations for HPE StoreOnce systems. Seamless integration between HPE StoreOnce systems using Catalyst Copy meets evolving backup, recovery, and compliance challenges, while tightening resource requirements and responding to the ever-expanding data growth that customers are facing

Together, the integration of Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery Software, which Commvault believes is the industry’s most fully featured and comprehensive backup and recovery solution, with HPE StoreOnce systems, optimises storage costs, reduces network traffic, provides seamless data mobility and simplifies data management.

In addition, users can move backup data natively, reliably, and cost-effectively to the public, private, or hybrid cloud.

The capability is delivered by HPE Cloud Bank Storage, a feature that is scheduled to be supported by an upcoming HPE software release in November of this year.

The new solution from Commvault and HPE includes support for low bandwidth mode (source-side) deduplication that reduces redundant data, minimises automated movement of data to lower cost storage as data ages based on user-defined policies, and includes support for synthetic, full backups using Catalyst Clone.

“Through our partnership, we are delivering proven solutions that let customers manage the protection of their data assets, regardless of where they may be located,” says Patrick Osborne, HPE vice-president and GM: big data and secondary storage. “HPE and Commvault provide a data management and storage platform that enables the movement, management and use of data across on-premises and cloud locations.”

StoreOnce Catalyst can be easily configured using the Commvault user interface with just a few clicks. Once enabled, Commvault manages the backups and the movement of data for HPE StoreOnce systems the same way it does for any other Commvault client. Based on the level of integration, no additional client configurations are required. Future StoreOnce Catalyst updates will be included in the regular Commvault service packs with no need for customers to manage the update cycle independently.

“Commvault and HPE are committed to our strategic global alliance and providing customers with industry-leading software and hardware solutions that are unmatched by the competition,” says Owen Taraniuk, head of worldwide partnerships and market development at Commvault. “This expansion of our joint offerings allows us to meet new market use cases and implement holistic data management strategies that help customers accelerate digital transformation initiatives and reduce IT complexity.”