Intel 9th Gen Core i9 sets overclocking records

The 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K processor has set 16 benchmark records, including a world record, as part of last week’s extreme overclocking1 demonstration at the Intel Fall Desktop Launch in New York City.

Professional overclockers Allen “Splave” Golibersuch and Joe “Steponz” Stepongzi used liquid nitrogen to carefully chill the Intel Core i9-9900K to extremely low temperatures – triple digits below zero – to achieve chip frequencies and performance far greater than off-the-shelf specs.

The Intel Core i9-9900K has a stock base frequency of 3,6GHz, but the professional overclockers achieved nearly double that, reaching 7,1GHz on all cores.

Through the demonstration, Golibersuch and Stepongzi drove the processor to achieve 15 global first-place records in the eight-core category, and to a new world record in the PC Mark 10 against all other processor categories.