Mustek wins Western Digital distribution

Mustek has been appointed as a local distributor of Western Digital’s portfolio of data storage products.

Western Digital is known for its range of products that caters to all data storage needs.

As part of the distribution agreement, Mustek will distribute Western Digital’s entire client solutions product range, including external storage, My Cloud, network attached storage and enterprise storage.

“We’re excited to add a product range of Western Digital’s calibre to our ever-expanding portfolio. Western Digital has a significant footprint across both the corporate and public sectors, which speaks to the considerable popularity of its market-leading products,” says Kirk Toweel, product manager at Mustek.

“Mustek is one of the biggest IT distributors in South Africa. As such, its reach, customer base and skillset are a perfect fit for Western Digital’s Client Solutions portfolio. We look forward to extending our footprint even further through this promising new partnership,” says Ghassan Azzi, senior sales manager: Africa at Western Digital.

Western Digital will be available through Mustek from today (October 22).