Ellison charts Oracle’s cloud course

Oracle executive chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison has shared his vision for a second-generation cloud that is purpose built for the enterprise and more technologically advanced and secure than any cloud on the market.

While first generation clouds are built on decade old technology, Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is built specifically to help enterprises run the most demanding workloads securely, Ellion told delegates to Oracle OpenWorld. Additionally, only Oracle Gen 2 Cloud is built to run Oracle Autonomous Database.

The foundation for Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is designed to run any enterprise workload securely. Oracle’s modern IaaS offers native support for Oracle Autonomous Database and delivers security from core to edge to protect critical data.

Ellison spoke at length about the current state of the cyber defence which, he says, “is just not good enough”. To address that issue, he announced new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure security services that are automated, detective and predictive to help remediate threats.

Ellison illustrated how Oracle Autonomous Database uniquely scans for security threats and applies security updates while running to help prevent cyberattacks and data theft.

He also discussed Oracle Autonomous Database, which manages, tunes and patches itself, enabling users to innovate faster on a secure platform that allows users to pay for only what they use.

Extending Oracle’s autonomous database capabilities, Ellison previewed new deployment options, including dedicated Exadata Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud at Customer. Customers can choose to deploy their Autonomous Database on Dedicated Exadata Cloud Infrastructure for workload isolation to enable more security and reliability for mission-critical workloads.

Ellison also shared benchmark test results during short demonstrations that highlighted the performance gap between Oracle and Amazon.

The benchmarks compared Oracle Autonomous Database against key offerings from Amazon: Oracle Database running on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS), Amazon Aurora, and Amazon Redshift. The direct comparisons also showed Oracle Autonomous Database’s ability to continue running without interruption during database updates, highlighting the difference between Amazon’s 99,95% reliability and availability SLAs, which exclude most sources of unplanned and planned downtime, and Oracle’s 99,995% SLA guarantees.