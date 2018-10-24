Huawei to set up SA-based cloud

Kathy Gibson is at IDC Cloud and Data Centre Roadshow in Sandton – Huawei will launch its public cloud platform at the upcoming Africacom event in Cape Town.

The FusionCloud offering is built on Huawei hardware and software, offering elasticity, single database technology and software-defined services.

Huawei offers worldwide cloud access, with infrastructure on all continents.

The company has also set up OpenLabs around the world, including one in Johannesburg.

Customers and partners are able to run test workloads in the fully-equipped OpenLabs.