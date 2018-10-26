Agritech key to transforming African savannah

The African Development Bank is championing a new regional and global effort to use agritech to transform the African savannah from a “sleeping giant” to the cradle of the continent’s green revolution.

“This sleeping giant needs to wake up,” says Jennifer Blanke, the bank’s vice-president for agriculture, human and social Development, addressing the 2018 World Food Prize side event in Des Moines, Iowa.

Blanke describes Africa’s nearly 400-million hectares of savannah zones as “the world’s largest agricultural frontier” and, if a small fraction of that cultivatable land – some 16 million hectares – is transformed, it could well set Africa up to decrease dependence on food imports, feed itself and contribute to feeding the world.

Africa is host to 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, but currently spends an estimated U$35-billion per year on importing food. This figure is projected to shoot up to $110-billion by 2025.

Africa is importing what it should actually be producing: 22-million metric tons of maize, 2-million metric tons of soybean, 1-million metric tons of broiler meat and 10-million metric tons of milk product each year.

This situation is made worse when African countries export raw goods outside the continent to be processed into consumer products imported back into Africa for purchase. In essence, Africa is exporting jobs outside the continent, and contributing to Africa’s poverty challenges.

The African Development Bank has determined that the African savannah can support the production of maize, soybean, and livestock, and transform the continent into a net exporter of these commodities. Only ten percent of the African Savannah is under cultivation – better utilized, small sections of Africa’s grasslands could provide direct jobs for tens of millions of young people and indirect jobs for many more.

Blanke, speaking on behalf of African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina, notes that all of Africa’s savannah is more than twice as large as Brazil’s Cerrados, which launched that country’s farming economy success. She says transforming a small part of Africa’s mixed woodland grasslands, in a smart and sustainable way, can produce enough to supply all the continent’s maize, soybean, and livestock requirements.

Brazil transformed its tropical Cerrados into a $54-billion food industry within two decades through skillful development of production technologies for new crop and livestock varieties; innovative soil and crop management programs adapted to the tropics; wide-scale dissemination of new agricultural technologies; low interest loans, and ambitious rural development programs.

The bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation for the Savannahs (TAAT-S) initiative seeks to transform 16-million Ha out of Africa’s 400-million Ha of savannah into an agribusiness hive for the production of maize, soybean, and livestock. That is just about 4% of the continent’s mixed woodland and grassland areas.

If African countries can harness the available technologies with the right policies, they will rapidly raise agricultural productivity and incomes for farmers, as well as assure lower food prices for consumers, Blanke believes.

TAAT-S was launched in October 2017 in Ghana and has since been operating in Zambia, Guinea and Gabon. The bank expects to launch TAAT-S in Uganda, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, and Mozambique next year.

When TAAT-S is fully implemented, Africa can expect to double its maize production from a current 50-million metric tons per annum to 100-million metric tons, to triple soybean production from less than 3-million metric tons to nine million metric tons, and to double livestock production from 8,5-million metric tons to 16-million metric tons by 2025.