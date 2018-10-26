Fujitsu achieves second consecutive IT Channel Champion status

Fujitsu’s SELECT Partner Program has been recognisesd as an IT industry channel Champion for the second consecutive time by leading channel analyst firm Canalys.

This prestigious ranking recognizes not only the high scores that Fujitsu was awarded in a vendor benchmark but also a positive analysis conducted by experienced Canalys analysts of the SELECT Partner Program strategy, investment and execution.

The Canalys Leadership Matrix is derived from a combination of partner feedback from the analyst firm’s unique vendor benchmark tool and an independent assessment of vendors’ momentum in the channel, based on investments, strategy improvements and execution. Canalys recognizes Champions for their dedication to improvements that enhance the ease of use of channel processes; ongoing investment in programs; and a demonstrable commitment to growing their share of revenue generated through partners. They must also demonstrate sustainable investments in the future of their channel models.

Dave Hazard, vice-president: channel and sales operations at Fujitsu in EMEIA, comments: “As the industry continues to change rapidly, our channel partners are evolving extremely fast, adopting new business models and expanding to offer new services. We’ve made some significant enhancements to our SELECT Partner Program this year to support them as they transform – not only have we simplified our program to make it easier than ever for partners to benefit, but we’ve also invested heavily in providing new tools, expanded training and more choice in terms of products and services.

“The recognition of our program in Canalys’ ‘Champion’ category for the second time is a testament to the work that has gone in to ensuring that we continue to address our partners’ unique and changing needs. We believe our recognition as a champion underlines Fujitsu’s strong commitment to the channel and our success in supporting partners as they develop high-value solutions, irrespective of their size.”

Alastair Edwards, chief analyst at Canalys, says: “While technology vendors are focusing increasingly on indirect business, partners are looking to diversify their offerings, making channel management extremely complex. In this context, achieving champion status in our leadership matrix represents a great achievement. It is worth noting that the rating reflects not only feedback from vendors, but also a commitment to ongoing improvement. Fujitsu’s retention of its “Champion” status is a reflection of both the company’s ongoing ability to execute its channel strategy and its ambitious future plans.”

Fujitsu’s SELECT Partner program goes from strength to strength as it continues to empower channel partners to become trusted advisors, able to address their customers’ digital transformation challenges. So far, 2018 has seen the introduction of key structural changes making the program easier than ever for channel partners to use.

It also now includes communities designed to meet the needs of service providers in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Digital Infrastructure and Future Workplace. At the same time, partners have gained access to an expanded portfolio of services and extensive opportunities for training in new skills.

Fujitsu’s growing channel will be celebrated in early November, during the annual Fujitsu Forum Munich – the largest customer event of its kind in Europe. SELECT Innovation awards will recognize the crucial role that partners play in supporting their customers’ growth. The awards will showcase examples of channel partners delivering exceptionally innovative projects using Fujitsu products, solutions and services to drive digital transformation and help their customers thrive in today’s challenging landscape.