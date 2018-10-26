Global recognition for SA supply chain software

A South African supply chain management system has achieved the proud distinction of being the first software developed in Africa to earn accreditation from the Demand Driven Institute (DDI), the global authority on demand driven resource management.

Developed in Pretoria by AppliSential, “iSimPlan” is a demand driven supply chain management platform that has been certified DDMRP (Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning) Compliant by the United States-based DDI.

According to Victor dos Santos, iSimPlan senior software development engineer, success stories for DDMRP implementations are increasing as more businesses recognise the benefits of this methodology.

“These success stories highlight the benefits of the improved flexibility and responsiveness to supply chain volatility offered by the DDMRP methodologies. In emerging markets, however, a barrier to the adoption of these methodologies is the affordability of software, the cost of training and the need for on hand support for addressing the unique challenges that face these markets.

“SimPlan is the first Demand Driven Institute Compliant DDMRP software developed in Africa, with a specific focus on assisting organisations in emerging markets to overcome these barriers while delivering a world class product.”

Dos Santos says that because iSimPlan developers and consultants are based in South Africa, they have the distinct advantage of daily exposure to supply chain management in an emerging market, allowing them to provide cost effective solutions tailored to these markets. “iSimPlan’s customisable dashboards allow organisations to have an overview of the health of their strategic buffers, supporting the organisations’ ability to respond to supply chain volatility.

“An added benefit to organisations based in Africa is that iSimPlan support and training staff are close at hand when needed. This is enhanced by the coaching and change management training that come as a prerequisite to any implementation. These features provide organisations with a competitive advantage that will allow them not only to grow, but to thrive in any market.”

“This is a momentous achievement for a proudly South Africa software system,” comments Mungo Park, president of SAPICS, the professional body for supply chain management and a South African affiliate of the Demand Driven Institute.

Park notes that DDMRP has been described as a revolution in supply chain planning and has been adopted by many leading organisations around the world.

“As the Demand Driven Institute’s original affiliate in South Africa, and having been actively involved over many years in raising awareness of this important methodology, SAPICS is proud to be associated with iSimPlan and the opportunities that the software represents for supply chain professionals in Africa and around the world.” Park concludes.