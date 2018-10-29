Road closure planned in Greymont

Subsequent to a routine bridge inspection the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) concluded that there is a need to rehabilitate a major culvert infrastructure at West Road within West Road, Greymont, between 8th street and 5th street in Greymont.

The inspection revealed that a major culvert structure is in a poor condition with severe erosion on embankments. The scour has exposed erodible founding material of outlet structures and there is severe vegetation upstream and downstream as well as severe erosion of the concrete material supporting the apron slab.

This level of erosion necessitates closure of the bridge until rehabilitation work is completed.

“The safety of road users is JRA’s priority. Due to the age of the culvert and diminished capacity, West Road major culvert is deemed unsafe for use. The continued use of this overhead carriageway leaves the motorists at risk because of imminent collapse,” says JRA’s acting-MD, Goodwill Mbatha.

The bridge will be closed for safety reasons on Wednesday, 31 October 2018 and will be added to the bridge rehabilitation programme.

Traffic detour plan will be put in place to collect traffic on 6th Road for residents travelling to the west of Greymont from the east to the principal minor arterial, Long street.