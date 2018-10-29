Versatile Versant 3100 powers up Lesedi 7 Group’s digital dynamics

Lesedi 7 Group has bolstered its digital print facility with a Xerox Versant 3100 colour digital press from Xerox business partner XBC-IT and Altron Bytes Document Solutions’ (BDS).

Lesedi 7 Group is a full creative service, litho, digital and wide format media business and a one stop printing factory. The Versant has significantly boosted it production capabilities and turnaround times, and is exceeding customers’ expectations.

Stressing that in the past three years, Xerox has played an important role in the growth of the company, Lesedi Mapheto, owner of Lesedi 7 Group, says speed, quality and the ability to print on a wide range of media, were the key features that encouraged him to invest in the Versant 3100 press.

“Our relationship with Xerox began in 2015 when we bought a Xerox C70,” he says. “That was our introduction to high-quality digital cut-sheet printing. The press gave us the opportunity to grow and expand the digital side of our business and position us as strategic partners to our clients, who demand the highest standards of excellence.

“Since then, we have had excellent service from XBC-IT. Like us, they firmly believe that long-term customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of business success. They too are passionate about the performance of their machines and committed to creating value and providing superior quality. That is why we have built such a solid relationship with XBC-IT, Xerox and BDS over time.”

The increasing demand from customers for wide media latitude and auto-duplexing on even the heaviest stocks and substrates, convinced Mapheto that the time was right to invest in the Versant 3100. The press features Ultra HD Resolution Technology, as well as Full Width Array to enable near-total automation of virtually every quality parameter, from colour calibration to registration, image transfer, density uniformity, image-to-media alignment and more. It also has a wide range of feeding and finishing options.

“We can now print on 350gsm, and on long sheet sizes, which has increased productivity,” Mapheto says. “The colour consistency and overall image quality are excellent, enabling us to achieve what many competitors cannot – accurate capturing of corporate colours. We can also print on many different types of substrates, including magnetic and synthetic media. Another key advantage is that we can use prints from the Versant 3100 as proofing documents for our litho printing.”

The Versant 3100 prints 100 ppm on stocks and speciality media from 52gsm to 350gsm with an Average Monthly Printing Volume (AMPV) of up to 250 000, rendering every job with outstanding detail, crispness and clarity from first print to last. Mapheto is confident that their printing platforms exceed all their client’s expectations which is evidenced by their continual growth and expansion.

James Carruthers, sales executive at XBC-IT, says Lesedi 7 Group did not even consider alternatives to Xerox. “The Xerox footprint was important as the brand is known to offer the best commercial print technology in the world.

“Over time, XBC-IT has also built a strong relationship based on great service with Lesedi 7 Group, which was a key factor,” he adds. “We are committed to work with Lesedi Mapheto to provide the best products and service standards required to open up new revenue streams for their business, and feel privileged to have this relationship with them.