Vodacom Business expands African network

Vodacom says it has added 19 new countries to its existing 28 markets footprint, increasing its overall coverage to 47 countries across Africa.

Through its strategic partnerships, Vodacom Business, the leading fixed communication services provider in Africa has to date increased its fixed connectivity reach to cover most of the countries in Africa. This move now means that Vodacom Business is able to scale and cover more countries, to better support the expansion ambitions of customers in the countries. Vodacom’s extensive network creates seamless and secure connectivity for multinational organisations, without compromising the high standard of service delivery across our footprint, irrespective of the spread of countries such organisations choose to operate out of.

Guy Clarke, MD of Vodacom Business Africa Group, says: “To maintain a competitive advantage and remain relevant to customer’s fast changing needs, organisations are digitally transforming their DNA’s across all customer touch points. Therefore, having a network that is not only extensive but also flexible and scalable to changing demands, has become an imperative CTO’s consider when choosing how best to connect their geographically dispersed operations in Africa.

“This is the peace-of-mind CTO’s have enjoyed over the years when utilising Vodacom’s extensive network, knowing they will be able to further leverage their global capabilities in these 47 African markets, to get closer to their local customers while focusing on their core business value propositions. Coupled with this expansion, our ongoing Software-Defined network transformation programme reinforces our resolve to be a strategic enabler at the heart of our customer’s digital transformations.”