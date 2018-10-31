Automation critical for business success

Organisations that do not embrace modern business automation will flounder and struggle to survive.

This is among the findings of a CA-sponsored study, “The State of Automation”, by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

The global state of automation maturity across organisations highlights the increasing adoption of automation to drive business success, and demonstrates that automation is becoming the backbone for modern business.

The report illustrates automation’s impact on businesses’ strategies. These results provide business decision makers with a real-world understanding of the rate at which their industries are becoming automated, and its overall effect on productivity and revenue growth.

According to the report:

* 51% of organisations see automation as key to delivering rapid rate of change.

* 49% of organisations state that automation drives new revenue opportunities.

* Automation is now a strategic discipline within all enterprises – an incredible 98% of organisations are driving automation plans across their businesses. However, 59% of organisations state that they have not achieved a very mature level of automation, and only 18% of organisations currently have an Automation COE – this is expected to grow to 70% within 24 months.

The successful implementation of automation also varies widely across industries; with retail showing the highest level of maturity (70%) and manufacturing the least mature (35%).

Businesses believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will only further increase automation’s value to their processes:

* 98% of respondents believe AI and machine learning will improve automation.

* 65% of respondents believe AI and machine learning will leverage data for better decision making and increase overall knowledge through better usage of historical data.

* Almost one-third of organisations are changing processes to empower machine learning.

“As companies continue to embrace AI and automation, it’s imperative that different industries and departments understand their respective priorities and bottlenecks in adopting and implementing these technologies,” says Dan Twing, president and chief operating officer at EMA.

Additional key findings from the report include:

* CIOs and business executives are the driving force behind automation projects.

* Automation allows organisations to focus workers on more strategic tasks.

* Europe rates “Freeing up Strategic Resources” and “Reducing Errors” higher than the US.

* Business leaders rate finance and accounting as having the most benefit from increased automation, while they see software development as the lowest.

* Looking at the types of IT automation in use, WLA tops the list at 82%, followed closely by IT process automation (Runbook) at 81% and ERP workload management at 76%. Surprisingly, big data automation (33%) and data warehousing, BI analytics, and reporting (36 percent) are the least automated.

The research also indicates that many organisations have struggled with a large number of task-specific tools, and many others have the benefit of the experience of those who have gone before them as they start down the path to automation.

Participants stated that they are looking to broader, multipurpose automation tools, such as workload automation (WLA) on the IT side of the house, or robotic process automation (RPA) for business processes. Both approaches are broad and, while WLA is generally thought of as an IT operations tool, the research demonstrates that it is now increasingly being applied to business processes.

According to the research, many participants are using RPA on a limited basis for some IT process automation. While 88% of respondents have deployed RPAs, or plan to deploy, RPA usage is very low, with most organisations having less than 100 bots. Thirty-five percent of respondents believe RPA will become more important as it becomes AI-enabled.

“This research shows that business automation is clearly recognised as a key enabler for business success. Organisations that fail to embrace modern automation solutions risk becoming industry laggards. Never has the phrase ‘Automate or Die’ become more relevant,” says Kurt Sand, GM of CA Technologies. “CA offers enterprises the reliable, secure solutions needed to enable a business to become efficiently automated.”