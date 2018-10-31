Blue Label offers new ExtraHop Reveal(x)

Blue Label Technology Solutions has announced the availability of ExtraHop Reveal(x) Summer 2018 in South Africa, a new release which highlights late stage cyber-attack activities and significantly reduces ‘dwell’ time.

Between 2017 and 2018, threat dwell time in the enterprise increased to 101 days, according to FireEye’s M-Trends 2018 Report.

The Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report noted: “In many cases, it’s not even the organisation itself that spots the breach – it’s often a third party, like law enforcement or a partner. Worst of all, many breaches are spotted by customers.”

“ExtraHop’s Reveal(x) Summer 2018 shines light on the “darkspace” in the enterprise – the hard-to-reach areas of the network along the East-West corridor,” says BLTS GM, Ricky Correia. “This release raises the bar for Network Traffic Analytics far and above what’s currently available.”

ExtraHop Reveal(x) balances real-time critical asset insights with machine learning-based network traffic analytics to expose security incidents and create visibility for security teams across those assets that matter most.

The Summer 2018 release includes capabilities designed to modernise enterprise security operations with critical asset behaviour analysis that instantly surfaces the highest-risk threats, even those hiding within encrypted traffic. With this high-fidelity insight, security operations teams can zero in on critical threat patterns and investigate down to the root cause in seconds, not days.