Changes to the Datatec board

Datatec has announced the appointment of Maya Makanjee as an independent non-executive director of the company as well as a member of the remuneration committee and social & ethics committee, with effect from 1 November 2018.

Makanjee is an experienced independent non-executive director who currently sits on the boards of Tiger Brands, Mpact, the AIG South Africa Group, Truworths International, the NOSA Group, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and FEM Education Foundation. She was previously a director of Vodacom, chairman of the Vodacom Foundation South Africa and a board member of World Wide Fund for Nature.

Makanjee holds a Master’s degree in Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa, a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Mumbai.

Datatec has also announced that Olufunke “Funke” Ighodaro will step down from the Datatec board with effect from 31 October 2018 after eight years of service.

Ighodaro’s resignation is in-line with the requirements of her new executive directorship at another listed company.

The following appointments to Board Committees have also been made with effect from 1 November: John McCartney has been appointed a member of the audit, risk and compliance committee; and Ekta Singh-Bushell has been appointed to the nomination committee.

Stephen Davidson, chairman of the board, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Maya to the Board. She has extensive independent nonexecutive director experience and I look forward to her contributions and fresh perspectives.

“At the same time, we are very sorry to lose the benefits of Funke’s participation after eight years of continuous contribution to Datatec and wish her well in her new executive role.”