Fujitsu to add NVMe to its storage portfolio

Fujitsu has unveiled plans for future purpose-built NVMe storage products, designed to complement its existing portfolio of Eternus DX hybrid and Eternus AF all-flash systems.

The future ultra-high-speed storage systems will support Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) storage interface protocol to deliver massively parallel data access at unprecedented speeds.

Businesses today must manage vast volumes of information – and the increasing adoption of data-intensive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and the Internet of Things continues to generate ever more parallel data streams that need to be managed.

Fujitsu’s future storage system based on the NVMe protocol and PCIe bus technology will enable customers to manage massive parallel data access, without the need to increase the number of their storage systems.

Fujitsu’s next-generation storage systems will deploy native NVMe combined with PCIe connected solid-stated drives to provide massively parallel, previously unattainable data transfer speeds. NVMe-based systems are ideal for data- and processing-intensive tasks, such as in-memory computing and in providing real-time, low-latency, parallel workload processing for multiple applications, both in data centers and at the network edge.

The NVMe protocol is able to process up to 64,000 parallel data streams, whereas the SCSI protocol which is being used in current, SAS-based all-flash array can handle only one process at the time. Fujitsu plans to adopt NVMe in future product lines alongside its ETERNUS AF flash storage devices.

Fujitsu already leverages NVMe technology for secondary cache memory in the newly launched Eternus DX 8900 S4 hybrid array and also in its Primergy servers, offering reliable high performance for latency-sensitive environments.