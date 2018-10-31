Rebrand redefines direction for Ozone

Ozone Information Technology Distribution has changed its name from Ozone Information Technology Solutions.

The change in name accompanies a shift in strategic focus as the brand adopts a title more suited to its growth plans and future.

“We changed our name from IT solutions to IT distribution as it more accurately reflected our offering and how we work with our partners and clients,” says Henk Olivier, MD of Ozone Information Technology Solutions.

“We are becoming known as the reliable distribution hub of superlative IT solutions so it made sense to adjust the name to suit our role.”

Ozone Information Technology Distribution was established in 2009 as a premier distribution hub for leading IT products in South Africa. The company provides support, training and in-depth knowledge and understanding of IT solutions in the local market and has garnered a reputation for providing world-class solutions to its clients.

Today, the company offers a range of security and as-a-service solutions from globally recognised brands. Each product and offering ideally placed to support the small to medium enterprise (SME) in streamlining operations, improving security and enhancing communications.

“Our new name is more closely aligned to our vision and how we plan to grow our business and our client relationships going forward,” concludes Olivier.”